  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the snow with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX radar
TRAFFIC

Traffic: President Barack Obama's visit expected to tie up evening commute
EMBED </>More News Videos

The president's visit could make a mess of the evening commute. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
President Barack Obama's visit to Chicago for his farewell speech could make a mess of the evening commute in Chicago.

The president is expected to arrive in Air Force One at O'Hare Airport at about 5:30 p.m. Motorists can expect rolling closures on the Kennedy Expressway as the presidential motorcade makes its way south.

Obama's farewell speech is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. at McCormick Place. He is expected to stop in Hyde Park prior to his speech and parking restrictions are in effect in the neighborhood.

Cermak Road between King Drive and Michigan avenue is closed to cars and is closed to pedestrians from Indiana to Calumet avenues and local detours will be in effect, McCormick Place announced. Drivers who plan on parking in Lot A are asked to enter through 24th Place.

The CTA plans to operate longer trains until 1 a.m. The Shedd Aquarium, Field Museum and Adler Planetarium closed Tuesday afternoon to ease traffic and allow security to move in.

Attendees arriving by public transportation will be directed to the West Building through Gate 41 and then from there into the South Building for security screening.
Related Topics:
trafficpresident barack obamaroad closureO'HareSouth LoopHyde Park
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
President Obama to deliver farewell address in Chicago
TRAFFIC
Dumbbell crashes through SUV windshield on NJ Turnpike
Water main break creates mess in Bucktown
Massive pile-up crash on I-91 in Connecticut shuts down highway
Uber driver boasts of cruising through 240 consecutive green lights in NYC
More Traffic
Top Stories
President Obama to deliver farewell address in Chicago
Shots fired at Target in South Loop during carjacking in parking garage
St. Charles school closed for 2nd day due to widespread illness; norovirus suspected
Weather Sketchers School Visit Contest sponsored by WeatherTech
Police: Grilled cheese sandwich sparks shooting, standoff
Chicago Weather: High Wind Warning in effect
Lipinski staffer found dead in Oak Lawn after domestic fight, police say
Show More
Autopsy: New Mexico girl was strangled, raped on 10th birthday
Sheriff's office allegedly uncovers one of their own deputies filmed sex act with dog
Trump asks vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to head commission on vaccines
Murder suspect fatally shot himself on Metra train in Deerfield, coroner says
Woman with head injury found dead in Englewood
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Chicago Weather: High Wind Warning in effect
President Obama to deliver farewell address in Chicago
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video