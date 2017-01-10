CHICAGO (WLS) --President Barack Obama's visit to Chicago for his farewell speech could make a mess of the evening commute in Chicago.
The president is expected to arrive in Air Force One at O'Hare Airport at about 5:30 p.m. Motorists can expect rolling closures on the Kennedy Expressway as the presidential motorcade makes its way south.
Obama's farewell speech is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. at McCormick Place. He is expected to stop in Hyde Park prior to his speech and parking restrictions are in effect in the neighborhood.
Cermak Road between King Drive and Michigan avenue is closed to cars and is closed to pedestrians from Indiana to Calumet avenues and local detours will be in effect, McCormick Place announced. Drivers who plan on parking in Lot A are asked to enter through 24th Place.
The CTA plans to operate longer trains until 1 a.m. The Shedd Aquarium, Field Museum and Adler Planetarium closed Tuesday afternoon to ease traffic and allow security to move in.
Attendees arriving by public transportation will be directed to the West Building through Gate 41 and then from there into the South Building for security screening.