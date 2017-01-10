CHICAGO (WLS) --President Barack Obama's visit to Chicago for his farewell speech tied up traffic during the evening commute in Chicago Tuesday.
The president arrived in Air Force One at O'Hare Airport at about 5:20 p.m. Illinois State police put rolling closures in place on the Kennedy Expressway and Lake Shore Drive as the presidential motorcade made its way into the city.
Obama's farewell speech is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. at McCormick Place. The president stopped off in Hyde Park at the Valois restaurant before heading to McCormick Place.
Cermak Road between King Drive and Michigan avenue is closed to cars and is closed to pedestrians from Indiana to Calumet avenues and local detours will be in effect, McCormick Place announced. Drivers who plan on parking in Lot A are asked to enter through 24th Place.
The CTA plans to operate longer trains until 1 a.m. The Shedd Aquarium, Field Museum and Adler Planetarium closed Tuesday afternoon to ease traffic and allow security to move in.
Attendees arriving by public transportation will be directed to the West Building through Gate 41 and then from there into the South Building for security screening.