Truck carrying 24,000 pounds of cereal catches fire on I-65

A semi carrying more than 24,000 pounds of cereal burst into flames on I-65 in northwest Indiana. (WLS)

ROSELAWN, Ind. (WLS) --
A semi carrying about 24,000 pounds of cereal burst into flames on I-65 in northwest Indiana.

All northbound lanes of I-65 just north of State Road 10 were closed early Friday morning so that crews could clean up the mess. Traffic was diverted at SR 10.

It is unclear when the lanes will reopen. Officials said the truck was also carrying cooking oil.

The semi was fully engulfed by flames around 4 a.m. Firefighters were still dousing hot spots around 6:20 a.m. Officials said no one was hurt in the incident.
