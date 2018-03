A 32-year-old semi truck driver from Berwyn was struck and killed in the local lanes of the outbound Dan Ryan Expressway Friday morning.Illinois State Police said a semi-trailer driver pulled over and ran across lanes of traffic when the driver was struck and killed by another semi-trailer in the local lanes of the outbound Dan Ryan south of 31st Street.All local lanes of the outbound Dan Ryan are closed as police investigate. Lanes may remain closed until 8 a.m.