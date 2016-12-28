TRAFFIC

Uber driver boasts of cruising through 240 consecutive green lights in Manhattan
EMBED </>More News Videos

Sandra Bookman reports

By
NEW YORK --
A New York City Uber driver is boasting that he drove through 240 green traffic lights before hitting a red light.

Noah Forman achieved the feat during a 27-minute drive through Manhattan that started at around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 6.

Forman recorded his early-morning journey on video. He posted to full 26-minute, 49 second journey online:

And if you don't want to watch the full 26 minutes, a shortened version is here:

"Kind of like surfing," said Forman. "Not that I surf, but you know what I'm saying, you follow the wave."

And that, says Forman, is how he managed to cruise through all the green lights, a feat captured on video of course and proudly posted online, where else.

"I make sure to drive so smooth I don't have to stop," he said.

The odyssey began in Harlem, wound through Midtown along Fifth Avenue, and finally ended way downtown on Rivington Street.

"When I was starting at Marcus Garvey Park, right when I hit Fifth Avenue, I don't know what's coming around the corner," he said. "And I'm like, this is all gonna be red lights and then I was like, ahh they're all green and that was it."

Forman, who's been driving professionally for more than a decade, says the trick is to go where the lights take you, and suggests non-professional drivers can do some green light surfing of their own in the city by following an old cabbie secret.

"We don't do FDR, we do Madison Avenue cause it's super quick, super short and it gets the job done," said Forman.

The recording shows him slowing to a crawl on some blocks to avoid hitting a red, and taking numerous turns to avoid having his path forward blocked.

The city Department of Transportation didn't immediately respond to a query about the viability of his claim.

It's the second time that Forman has attempted catching consecutive green lights. Two years ago, he said he hit 186 green lights in a row.

This isn't the first time Noah has attempted catching consecutive green lights and he says it won't be the last. Maybe in the next year or two, he'd like to double his record.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Related Topics:
trafficuberdrivingtraffictaximanhattan newsNew York City
(Copyright ©2016 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Man seriously injured in Lake Shore Drive rollover crash
CTA Brown Line train, vehicle collide near Francisco
CTA stops Purple Line trains to remove branch above tracks
SB lanes of Lake Shore Drive reopened after rollover accident
More Traffic
Top Stories
North Riverside robbery suspect fatally shot by police identified
Debbie Reynolds hospitalized in Los Angeles
New Laws 2017: Illinois laws that take effect January 1
Chicago students home from Uganda after fatal bus crash
Chicago repeals plastic bag ban, starts 7-cent bag tax on Feb. 1
WATCH LIVE: Bald eagle eggs expected to hatch soon
Missing New Jersey woman, great-granddaughter found alive in Virginia
Show More
Woman killed in rollover crash was third in family to die that way
Mail carrier shot in eye with paintball in Greater Grand Crossing
Stolen FedEx truck crashes on South Side
Basketball player shot while visiting family for holidays
Penny costs more to make than it's worth
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Stolen FedEx truck crashes on South Side
City to expedite CPD body camera program
Son, 5, of slain security guard sworn in as honorary Harvey cop
More Video