Uber offers New Year's Eve ride-sharing tips

CHICAGO (WLS) --Many people will be using ride-sharing services to get home from New Year's Eve parties and Uber has some tips before you order one.
The rideshare service expects demand to be highest between midnight and 3 a.m., so try to plan travel accordingly to avoid the highest surge rates.
Speaking of surge pricing, Uber expects to be high and the company recommends sharing the ride with friends. The app has options for multiple destinations as well as splitting fares.
Another option for saving money is to use Uber Pool to share the cost of the ride, though it may take longer to get to your destination.
Stay safe by making sure the car's make, model, license plate and driver information matches what it says your app.
Lastly, if the surge pricing is still too high, remember that the CTA offers free rides from 10 p.m. on New Year's Eve through 4 a.m. on New Year's Day.