VIDEO: Semi pushes car for half mile on I-55 after crash

A man heading to St. Louis from Chicago witnessed a crash Monday morning on I-55 and recorded video of the aftermath.Sanel Pilipovic's video shows a semi pushed a car down the interstate for about half a mile before it broke free on an exit ramp. The semi kept going."I started yelling at the guy to get out of the car. I thought the car was going to catch fire. All four tires were flat. The car was messed up from every side. I mean, everything was totaled. He looked scared," Pilipovic said. "I knew he was scared and stuff because of what happened. I know he did not know what was going on. I am sure he was lost."That driver is OK. There is no word yet on whether police were able to find the truck driver.