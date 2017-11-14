TRAFFIC

VIDEO: Semi pushes car for half mile on I-55 after crash

EMBED </>More Videos

A man heading to St. Louis from Chicago witnessed a crash Monday morning on I-55 and recorded video of the aftermath. (WLS)

ST. LOUIS (WLS) --
A man heading to St. Louis from Chicago witnessed a crash Monday morning on I-55 and recorded video of the aftermath.

Sanel Pilipovic's video shows a semi pushed a car down the interstate for about half a mile before it broke free on an exit ramp. The semi kept going.

"I started yelling at the guy to get out of the car. I thought the car was going to catch fire. All four tires were flat. The car was messed up from every side. I mean, everything was totaled. He looked scared," Pilipovic said. "I knew he was scared and stuff because of what happened. I know he did not know what was going on. I am sure he was lost."

That driver is OK. There is no word yet on whether police were able to find the truck driver.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficcaught on camerau.s. & worldsemi crashcar crashMissouriIllinois
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Cars damaged during South Loop repaving project
Route 390 extension opens in western suburbs
7 injured when CTA bus strikes car on Lake Shore Drive
Route 390 eastern extension to open Nov. 1
More Traffic
Top Stories
2 arrested in Oak Park after West Town carjacking, chase
California shootings at 7 locations kill 5, injure kids at school
Uber rant caught on camera; fired Texas prosecutor speaks
Dog groomer accused of slamming pet on table
Tampa police hunt house-by-house for killer after 4th slaying
UCLA basketball players accused of shoplifting leave China for US
FDA approves digital pill that records patient data in app
Girl, 16, charged in robbery near Roosevelt University
Show More
No more indictments in Laquan McDonald shooting, prosecutor says
Two men charged with Bridgeport Arts Center burglary
Chicago cop honored for donating bone marrow to sick baby
Deputies: 3 arrested following alleged rape revealed on Facebook Live
More News
Top Video
Chicago cop honored for donating bone marrow to sick baby
Illinois governor's race: Biss targets Pritzker tax returns, likens him to Trump
Sessions says he didn't lie under oath
5 keys to defeating diabetes
More Video