A water main break has closed a stretch of Leavitt Street in the Bucktown neighborhood Monday morning.The Chicago Water Department said a 12-inch main broke just before 5:30 a.m. in the 2100-block of West Moffat Street. The water has closed Leavitt Street from Cortland to Churchill streets.An eyewitness said one person had to be pulled from their car by police after it became stuck and began taking on water. A tow truck that arrived to pull that car out also became stuck.