White substance found on CTA Red Line train identified

CTA Red Line trains did not stop at the Addison station Thursday morning due to an ongoing investigation.CTA officials said riders noticed a white, powdery substance in one of the cars. They self-evacuated at Addison. Chicago police and fire responded to the scene around 8 a.m.Chicago police told ABC News the substance was identified as baby powder and there is no threat to the public.Red Line trains will continue to bypass Addison until authorities give the all clear.Buses were made available to shuttle train commuters between the Sheridan, Addison and Belmont stations.CTA officials recommended the No. 22 Clark, No. 36 Broadway, No. 8 Halsted, No. 147 Outer Drive Express or No. 151 Sheridan buses as alternates.