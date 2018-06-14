Who's behind the creative safety signs on Illinois highways?

CHICAGO (WLS) --Have you noticed the safety messages displayed along Illinois' highways are sporting a lighter tone lately?
The Illinois Department of Transportation has recently ramped up its digital messaging signs by creating an advisory group to come up with creative, meaningful messages to remind drivers to stay safe behind the wheel. They focus mainly on speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving and seat belt usage.
Recent examples include: "Han says Solo down, obey speed limits" and "Cars have bumpers, bikers have bones, share the road."
IDOT says there are federal regulations that mandate the message be related to traffic operations or safety. Still, the team finds a way to roll out messages to more than 100 signs statewide that coincide with current events whenever possible.
When the Loyola Ramblers were in the NCAA tournament, IDOT ran a message that said: "Buckle up so you can Ramble On."
Currently, dozens of signs across the state are displaying a World Cup-themed message: "Buckling up is always a good gooooooooooooooooooal."
To see all the digital messages currently displayed across the state, click here.