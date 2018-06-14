TRAFFIC

Who's behind the creative safety signs on Illinois highways?

EMBED </>More Videos

Have you noticed the safety messages displayed along Illinois' highways are sporting a more lighter tone lately? (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Have you noticed the safety messages displayed along Illinois' highways are sporting a lighter tone lately?

The Illinois Department of Transportation has recently ramped up its digital messaging signs by creating an advisory group to come up with creative, meaningful messages to remind drivers to stay safe behind the wheel. They focus mainly on speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving and seat belt usage.

Recent examples include: "Han says Solo down, obey speed limits" and "Cars have bumpers, bikers have bones, share the road."

IDOT says there are federal regulations that mandate the message be related to traffic operations or safety. Still, the team finds a way to roll out messages to more than 100 signs statewide that coincide with current events whenever possible.

When the Loyola Ramblers were in the NCAA tournament, IDOT ran a message that said: "Buckle up so you can Ramble On."

Currently, dozens of signs across the state are displaying a World Cup-themed message: "Buckling up is always a good gooooooooooooooooooal."

To see all the digital messages currently displayed across the state, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictrafficIDOTroad safetyIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Aurora man dies after DUI crash near Fox Valley Mall
Inbound I-55 reopens after crash near Lemont Road
Metra tries to ease overcrowding on BNSF trains after schedule change
Metra apologizes for crowding, delays after BNSF schedule changes
More Traffic
Top Stories
Where do stolen smartphones go?
ABC7's Terrell Brown shares setback that nearly derailed his TV news career
Kane Co. morgue workers say bodies overwhelm facility
Serial killer not at work on West, South sides, police say
Jackie Wilson, convicted in murder of 2 cops, to get new trial
Public health officials warn of mosquito surge after record rain, heat
Pup has a ball during dog day at Tulsa baseball game
FDA to issue new guidance on Lasik risks
Show More
Aurora man dies after DUI crash near Fox Valley Mall
Jury selection begins in wrongful death lawsuit against CPD officer, city
Stratford Square Mall shooter urinated in dressing room, was being escorted out, authorities say
University of Chicago to waive SAT, ACT score requirement
Elizabeth Brackett, veteran Chicago journalist, in coma after bike accident
More News