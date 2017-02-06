TRAFFIC

Work begins on Clark Street Bridge Monday, lane closures to go in effect

CHICAGO (WLS) --
You may want to avoid the Clark Street Bridge for the next few months.

The Chicago Department of Transportation said crews will start repairing the bridge Monday and it will include lane closures.

Repairs will be made to the road deck and sidewalks. One lane and one sidewalk will stay open for traffic to still make it through, but expect jams.

CDOT recommends motorists looking to avoid the traffic delays can turn west on Grand Avenue to southbound Wells Street and then eastbound on Wacker Drive back to Clark. Also, motorists could travel east on Illinois Street to southbound State Street and then west on Wacker back to Clark.

The CTA will continue to use Clark Street for its regularly scheduled bus service.

The repairs are expected to be finished by September.
