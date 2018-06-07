Wrong-way driver snarls Lake Shore Drive traffic; person in custody

A driver is in custody after police said that person was involved in two accidents Thursday, one near Lake Shore Drive and one just off the drive. The incidents, which also involved a wrong-way driver, caused major delays on Lake Shore Drive during the morning commute.Police said it all started when the wrong-way driver's vehicle got hit by another car near the 5600-block of North Lake Shore Drive. The driver of the other vehicle did not stop, got onto the southbound drive got into a two-vehicle crash just past Montrose Avenue around 8 a.m.The victim in the hit-and-run crash was not hurt and the vehicle was not badly damaged. Police said that driver got onto southbound Lake Shore Drive and saw the vehicle that hit theirs earlier. The driver tried to flag down officers and ended up heading south in the northbound lanes, police said. No crash occurred on northbound Lake Shore Drive.Chopper 7HD was over the scene around 8:30 a.m. A silver Toyota, a black Mercedes sedan and a white Nissan were towed off Lake Shore at Montrose.Police said there were injuries reported, but did not release details about how many people were hurt or the nature of the injuries. Police did say a driver was taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital.The hit-and-run driver was taken into custody.Traffic was heavy on both sides of the drive during the incidents and crash investigation. One lane of northbound Lake Shore Drive was temporarily closed, but it re-opened around 8:45 a.m.