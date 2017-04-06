1 charged after mock IED found in suitcase on Chicago-bound flight in Toronto

A 58-year-old American citizen has been charged after a mock explosive device was found in a suitcase aboard a Chicago-bound United Airlines flight at Toronto's Pearson Airport Thursday.The mock improvised explosive device was discovered in a traveler's suitcase at the Toronto Preclearance facility, a spokesperson for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.CBP officers notified the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority, who swabbed the mock IED for explosives with a negative result.Screening was temporarily halted at the preclearance facility while the mock IED was tested, the CBP spokesperson said.The passengers on United Airlines Flight 547 were re-screened and normal operations have resumed at the airport.The device was not part of a training exercise.Flight 547 departed more than 6 hours late.