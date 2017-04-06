TRAVEL

1 charged after mock IED found in suitcase on Chicago-bound flight in Toronto

United Airlines planes are parked at their gates as another plane, top, taxis past them at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston in 2008. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

TORONTO (WLS) --
A 58-year-old American citizen has been charged after a mock explosive device was found in a suitcase aboard a Chicago-bound United Airlines flight at Toronto's Pearson Airport Thursday.

The mock improvised explosive device was discovered in a traveler's suitcase at the Toronto Preclearance facility, a spokesperson for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

CBP officers notified the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority, who swabbed the mock IED for explosives with a negative result.

Screening was temporarily halted at the preclearance facility while the mock IED was tested, the CBP spokesperson said.

The passengers on United Airlines Flight 547 were re-screened and normal operations have resumed at the airport.

The device was not part of a training exercise.

Flight 547 departed more than 6 hours late.
