10 hotels from movies that you can actually stay in

See the top 10 hotels that played a starring role on the big screen.

Want to add a little movie magic to your next trip?

Travel website TripAdvisor is revealing the top hotels that have been featured in films- and how much it will cost you to recreate your favorite moments from the big screen.
The Plaza - New York City, New York
- Avg. Annual Nightly Rate: $948
- Staring as Kevin's home away from home in "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" and also serving a supporting role in "The Great Gatsby," "Eloise at the Plaza," and "Crocodile Dundee"

Beverly Wilshire Beverly Hills (A Four Seasons Hotel) - Beverly Hills, California
- Avg. Annual Nightly Rate: $838
- Seen as the iconic backdrop from "Pretty Woman" as well as scenes in "Clueless," "Valentine's Day," and "Sex and the City: The Movie"

Caesars Palace - Las Vegas, Nevada
- Avg. Annual Nightly Rate: $311
- As seen in the hilarious hotel check-in scene from "The Hangover"

Millennium Biltmore Los Angeles - Los Angeles, California

- Avg. Annual Nightly Rate: $259
- As seen in "Ghostbusters" where the manager gives the team a tour of the hotel. Millennium Biltmore also appears in "The Italian Job," "Ocean's Eleven," "Chinatown," "Pretty in Pink," and "Wedding Crashers"

Timberline Lodge - Timberline Lodge, Oregon
- Avg. Annual Nightly Rate: $190
- You may recognize the exterior of the hotel from "The Shining"

Turtle Bay Resort - Kahuku, Hawaii
- Avg. Annual Nightly Rate: $449
- The lobby appears in "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" and some of the grounds shots make their way into "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire"

Atlanta Marriott Marquis - Atlanta, Georgia
- Avg. Annual Nightly Rate: $296

- Appears in the training center scenes at the capital in "The Hunger Games" franchises, "Catching Fire" and "Mockingjay"

Mountain Lake Lodge - Pembroke, Virginia
- Avg. Annual Nightly Rate: $159
-Otherwise known as Kellermans in the film "Dirty Dancing"

The Roosevelt Hotel - New York City, New York
- Avg. Annual Nightly Rate: $286
- You may recognize it as the hotel Jennifer Lopez works at in "Maid in Manhattan" as well as the stockholders meeting in "Wall Street"

Fontainebleau Miami Beach - Miami, Florida
- Average Annual Nightly Rate: $496
- The pool area was seen in "The Bodyguard," "Goldfinger," and "Scarface"
