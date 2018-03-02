10 hotels from movies that you can actually stay in

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3096759" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Travel website TripAdvisor is highlighting the most spectacular presidential suites in the nation - including two in Chicago.

Want to add a little movie magic to your next trip?Travel website TripAdvisor is revealing the top hotels that have been featured in films- and how much it will cost you to recreate your favorite moments from the big screen.- Avg. Annual Nightly Rate: $948- Staring as Kevin's home away from home in "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" and also serving a supporting role in "The Great Gatsby," "Eloise at the Plaza," and "Crocodile Dundee"- Avg. Annual Nightly Rate: $838- Seen as the iconic backdrop from "Pretty Woman" as well as scenes in "Clueless," "Valentine's Day," and "Sex and the City: The Movie"- Avg. Annual Nightly Rate: $311- As seen in the hilarious hotel check-in scene from "The Hangover"- Avg. Annual Nightly Rate: $259- As seen in "Ghostbusters" where the manager gives the team a tour of the hotel. Millennium Biltmore also appears in "The Italian Job," "Ocean's Eleven," "Chinatown," "Pretty in Pink," and "Wedding Crashers"- Avg. Annual Nightly Rate: $190- You may recognize the exterior of the hotel from "The Shining"- Avg. Annual Nightly Rate: $449- The lobby appears in "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" and some of the grounds shots make their way into "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire"- Avg. Annual Nightly Rate: $296- Appears in the training center scenes at the capital in "The Hunger Games" franchises, "Catching Fire" and "Mockingjay"- Avg. Annual Nightly Rate: $159-Otherwise known as Kellermans in the film "Dirty Dancing"- Avg. Annual Nightly Rate: $286- You may recognize it as the hotel Jennifer Lopez works at in "Maid in Manhattan" as well as the stockholders meeting in "Wall Street"- Average Annual Nightly Rate: $496- The pool area was seen in "The Bodyguard," "Goldfinger," and "Scarface"