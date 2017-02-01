TRAVEL

AAA: Gas Prices on decline in Illinois, Indiana

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) --
After rising at the beginning of January, pump prices are back on the decline in Illinois and northern Indiana heading into February.

Illinois prices are averaging $2.28, a decrease from $2.48 a month ago but still up considerably from $1.69 a year ago. Indiana drivers are paying on average $2.07, down from $2.40 a month ago but still up from $1.63 a year ago.

"Both Illinois and Indiana drivers saw large weekly declines in pump prices last week." said Beth Mosher, director of public affairs for AAA. "The low demand and abundant supply should help to continue to push prices even lower as we head into February."

In January in Illinois, gas prices averaged $2.41, which was up $.10 from December and $.54 higher than a year ago. In northern Indiana, gas prices averaged $2.25 in January, which was up $.06 from December and up $.51 from January 2016.

Other January monthly averages across the region:

In Cook County, self-serve regular unleaded gasoline averaged $2.63, which was up $.09 from last month and $.53 higher than last year's price-per-gallon.

In DuPage County, self-serve regular unleaded gasoline averaged $2.43 per gallon, which was a $.04 increase from December and up $.52 from last year.

In Kane County, self-serve regular unleaded gasoline averaged $2.40 per gallon, which was up $.05 compared to last month and $.53 higher than last year's price.

In Lake County, Ill., self-serve regular unleaded gasoline averaged $2.35 per gallon, which was even with last month and up by $.46 compared to this time last year.

In McHenry County, self-serve regular unleaded gasoline averaged $2.40 per gallon, which was $.07 higher than last month's average and $.50 higher than last year.

In Will County, self-serve regular unleaded gasoline averaged $2.36 per gallon, which was $.03 higher compared to last month and $.52 higher compared to last year.

In Champaign County, self-serve regular unleaded gasoline averaged $2.35 per gallon, an increase of $.13 from December and $.70 higher than last year.

In Winnebago County, self-serve regular unleaded gasoline averaged $2.36 per gallon, an increase of $.11 from December and $.54 higher than January 2016.

In Lake County, Ind., self-serve regular unleaded gasoline averaged $2.24 per gallon, which was up $.06 from December's average and was a $.51 increase from a year ago.

In Porter County, self-serve regular unleaded gasoline averaged $2.26 per gallon, which was $.04 higher than last month and $.51 higher than last year.

In St. Joseph County, Ind., self-serve regular unleaded gasoline averaged $2.18 per gallon, which was $.04 lower compared to last month and $.44 higher than last year.

Fuel prices are posted online at www.fuelgaugereport.com, which updates prices daily for unleaded, diesel and E85 blends of fuel.
Related Topics:
travelgas pricesAAACook CountyDuPage CountyWill CountyKane CountyIndianaMcHenry County
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Delta operations returning to normal after systems outage
Delta US flights grounded due to "automation issues"
Colleen Kelly, host of 'Family Travel,' shares spring break ideas
Plan your next vacation at the Chicago Travel & Adventure Show
More Travel
Top Stories
Trump tells GOP Senate leader to 'go nuclear' if Dems block SCOTUS pick
51 murdered, 299 shot in Chicago in January 2017, CPD says
Chicago disposable bag tax begins Wednesday
Woman gets snake stuck in ear
Hazing lawsuit to be filed against Lake Zurich High School
Remembering the Columbia tragedy 14 years later
Driver dies 2 weeks after I-290 crash that killed 3 others
Show More
Willis Tower to get $500 million renovation
Anti-Lady Gaga Super Bowl petition has 47K signatures
Philadelphia officer with controversial tattoo cleared
Metra fares increase Wednesday
Chicago police give warm coat to man in need
More News
Photos
Willis Tower to get $500 million renovation
1967 blizzard: Nearly 2 ft. of snow falls on Chicago
Bloomingdale police officer killed in crash remembered as 'shining star'
PHOTOS: Most expensive house for sale in the U.S. costs $250M
More Photos