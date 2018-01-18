American Airlines says it will upgrade its daily flights between Chicago and New York to shuttle service starting this spring.That's a highly competitive route favored by business travelers.American isn't increasing the number of flights - it will still run 15 each weekday between Chicago's O'Hare Airport and New York's LaGuardia Airport.But, the airline said Thursday, it will operate the flights starting April 4 from dedicated gates at both airports, and it promised free beer and wine in the main cabin.United Airlines operates 17 daily flights between O'Hare and LaGuardia and eight more between O'Hare to Newark, New Jersey, near Manhattan.Delta Air Lines flies 14 times a day between O'Hare and LaGuardia. From Chicago's Midway Airport, Southwest Airlines makes about six daily trips to LaGuardia and five to Newark. American makes six daily trips from O'Hare to Newark.American also operates shuttle service between New York and Boston, New York and Washington, and Washington and Boston.