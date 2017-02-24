TRAVEL

Amtrak computer glitch ties up morning Metra trains at Union Station

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Metra trains entering and leaving Union Station were extremely delayed during the Friday morning rush due to Amtrak "computer signaling problems" on the north and south sides of the station, according to Metra.

Around 6:45 a.m., the glitch halted Metra trains on the Milwaukee District-North, North Central Service, BNSF, Milwaukee District-West, SouthWest Service and Heritage Corridor lines, the transit agency said. About a half hour later, trains were slowly being let into and out of the station via manual controls, which caused significant delays, Metra said.

Amtrak computers began coming back online around 7:55 a.m., but Metra said it still had to manually switch trains for some time and delays of about an hour persisted.

Metra urged riders to monitor its website.

About 50,000 commuters use the 6 train lines affected during the morning rush each day.

Related Topics:
travelmetraLoopChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Best beaches in US, world announced by TripAdvisor
Sky Circus on Ice coming to Delavan, Wisconsin
Obama enjoys kitesurfing during post-presidency respite
Hurry up and renew your passport!
More Travel
Top Stories
Single mom's tax return message goes viral
What are your legal rights if ICE agents show up at your door?
Best beaches in US, world announced by TripAdvisor
Naperville police say they know who mystery man in tuxedo is
JC Penney closing up to 140 stores
Father offers $50K reward after son killed playing Pokemon Go
Man charged with shooting 17-year-old in Jefferson Park
Show More
Amber Alert canceled after 6-year-old girl found, father in custody
SWAT officers suspended after missing 2 suspects in post-standoff sweep
Chicago Weather: Lightning strikes Ravenswood Manor house, hail pelts area
Man dies after falling while walking 2 dogs
White House: Feds will step up marijuana law enforcement
More News
Photos
Frito the rescue dog reunited with his siblings after a viral Facebook post
Police dog shot last month in Gary still recovering
PHOTOS: National Love Your Pet Day
Chicago Cubs, White Sox spring training underway in Arizona
More Photos