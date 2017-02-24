Best beaches in US, world announced by TripAdvisor

With many planning to shed the cold weather and take a beach vacation between February and April this year, TripAdvisor, the travel planning and booking site, announces the best beaches in the U.S. and throughout the world.A survey of more than 8,000 respondents stated that 72 percent prefer to enjoy the beaches in the U.S., compared with 49% who like Caribbean beaches and 9% who prefer to sunbathe in the South Pacific.Based on the quantity and quality of traveler reviews and ratings for beaches gathered over a 12-month period, the top beaches include:Top 5 Travelers' Choice Beaches in the U.S.:1. Siesta Beach - Siesta Key, Florida2. Ka'anapali Beach - Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii3. Saint Pete Beach - Saint Pete Beach, Florida4. Clearwater Beach - Clearwater, Florida5. Beach at Panama City - Panama City Beach, FloridaTop 5 Travelers' Choice Beaches in the World:1. Baia do Sancho - Fernando de Noronha, Brazil2. Grace Bay - Providenciales, Turks and Caicos3. Eagle Beach - Palm - Eagle Beach, Aruba4. Playa Paraiso - Cayo Largo, Cuba5. Siesta Beach - Siesta Key, United StatesAccording to the survey, the top 3 considerations when choosing a beach destination include:1. Weather2. Nature/Beauty3. Hotel Prices