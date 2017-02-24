With many planning to shed the cold weather and take a beach vacation between February and April this year, TripAdvisor, the travel planning and booking site, announces the best beaches in the U.S. and throughout the world.
A survey of more than 8,000 respondents stated that 72 percent prefer to enjoy the beaches in the U.S., compared with 49% who like Caribbean beaches and 9% who prefer to sunbathe in the South Pacific.
Based on the quantity and quality of traveler reviews and ratings for beaches gathered over a 12-month period, the top beaches include:
Top 5 Travelers' Choice Beaches in the U.S.:
1. Siesta Beach - Siesta Key, Florida
2. Ka'anapali Beach - Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii
3. Saint Pete Beach - Saint Pete Beach, Florida
4. Clearwater Beach - Clearwater, Florida
5. Beach at Panama City - Panama City Beach, Florida
Top 5 Travelers' Choice Beaches in the World:
1. Baia do Sancho - Fernando de Noronha, Brazil
2. Grace Bay - Providenciales, Turks and Caicos
3. Eagle Beach - Palm - Eagle Beach, Aruba
4. Playa Paraiso - Cayo Largo, Cuba
5. Siesta Beach - Siesta Key, United States
According to the survey, the top 3 considerations when choosing a beach destination include:
1. Weather
2. Nature/Beauty
3. Hotel Prices
Best beaches in US, world announced by TripAdvisor
TRAVEL
More Travel
Top Stories
More News