  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: President Trump speaks at CPAC... NOW
TRAVEL

Best beaches in US, world announced by TripAdvisor

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">BEST IN U.S.: 5. Beach at Panama City, Panama City Beach, FL</span></div>
With many planning to shed the cold weather and take a beach vacation between February and April this year, TripAdvisor, the travel planning and booking site, announces the best beaches in the U.S. and throughout the world.

A survey of more than 8,000 respondents stated that 72 percent prefer to enjoy the beaches in the U.S., compared with 49% who like Caribbean beaches and 9% who prefer to sunbathe in the South Pacific.

Based on the quantity and quality of traveler reviews and ratings for beaches gathered over a 12-month period, the top beaches include:

Top 5 Travelers' Choice Beaches in the U.S.:
1. Siesta Beach - Siesta Key, Florida
2. Ka'anapali Beach - Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii
3. Saint Pete Beach - Saint Pete Beach, Florida
4. Clearwater Beach - Clearwater, Florida

5. Beach at Panama City - Panama City Beach, Florida

Top 5 Travelers' Choice Beaches in the World:
1. Baia do Sancho - Fernando de Noronha, Brazil
2. Grace Bay - Providenciales, Turks and Caicos
3. Eagle Beach - Palm - Eagle Beach, Aruba
4. Playa Paraiso - Cayo Largo, Cuba

5. Siesta Beach - Siesta Key, United States

According to the survey, the top 3 considerations when choosing a beach destination include:
1. Weather
2. Nature/Beauty
3. Hotel Prices
Related Topics:
travelbeachesvacationFloridaHawaii
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Amtrak computer glitch ties up Metra trains at Union Station
Sky Circus on Ice coming to Delavan, Wisconsin
Obama enjoys kitesurfing during post-presidency respite
Hurry up and renew your passport!
More Travel
Top Stories
Amtrak computer glitch ties up Metra trains at Union Station
SWAT officers suspended after missing 2 suspects in post-standoff sweep
Amber Alert issued for girl, 6, after mother fatally stabbed
Chicago Weather: Lightning strikes Ravenswood Manor house, hail pelts area
Single mom's tax return message goes viral
Naperville police say they know who mystery man in tuxedo is
JC Penney closing up to 140 stores
Show More
Dog walker dead after being overpowered by 2 dogs
White House: Feds will step up marijuana law enforcement
Baby killed, pregnant woman, 20-year-old man fatally shot ID'd
Counterfeit cuisine? How food fraud can get into your kitchen
Police digging in Joliet, searching for woman missing since 1990
More News
Photos
Frito the rescue dog reunited with his siblings after a viral Facebook post
Police dog shot last month in Gary still recovering
PHOTOS: National Love Your Pet Day
Chicago Cubs, White Sox spring training underway in Arizona
More Photos