Chicago City Council approves $8.5B O'Hare expansion project

The Chicago City Council approved Wednesday an $8.5 billion upgrade at O'Hare International Airport.The upgrades would include new runways, a new global terminal and other improvements.Earlier this week, the council's Finance Committee approved a measure to borrow $4 billion to start the eight-year project.The project would expand O'Hare's capacity and improve travelers' experience. It would be the largest and most expensive revamp in the airport's history.Terminal 2 would be replaced with a new global terminal, and substantially expands Terminals 1, 3 and 5.Gates would increase from 180 to 220.The project is slated to not include taxpayer money, instead be paid for by the airlines. United and American would each get expanded capacity as part of the upgrades.