City breaking ground on next phase of Lakefront Trail separation project

The city of Chicago breaks ground Monday on another section of the project to separate the Lakefront Trail.It's an effort to ease the congestion on the Lakefront Trail, splitting the trail in two sections, for cyclists and pedestrians.Monday morning, Mayor Rahm Emanuel will join the Chicago Park District to break ground on the Lakefront Trail Separation project from Montrose to Ardmore avenues.The separation project creates two paths; a bike trail and a pedestrian trail in an effort to relieve congestion on the Lakefront Trail, one of the busiest in the country, with more than 100,000 people a day using it in the summer months.Last year, the sections from 31st Street to 41st Street, Oak Street to Ohio Street and Fullerton Avenue to North Avenue were separated. A $12 million donation is helping fund the project.The entire length of the 18-mile Lakefront Trail will be separated for cyclists and pedestrian sometime this year.