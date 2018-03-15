Mayor Rahm Emanuel has reportedly agreed to a deal with American Airlines that could rescue the mayor's massive expansion plan for O'Hare. The plan would double the size of the airport.The deal came just in time for Thursday's pivotal Aviation Committee meeting set to take place at City Hall at 10 a.m.Reports say the mayor struck a deal with American Airlines late Wednesday night to resolve a gate dispute that threatened to hold back his plans to expand O'Hare.Prior to Wednesday's deal, American Airlines had issued a complaint, saying the mayor's original plan to expand O'Hare granted too many extra gates to United Airlines, giving United an unfair advantage.Reports say Emanuel has since resolved the dispute by agreeing to speed up construction on three common-use gates that could be used by any airline, including American.The $8.5 billion plan would dramatically transform the airport, and includes a state-of-the-art global terminal and dozens of new gates and concourses.Under the plan, funding for the expansion would come from new lease agreements with American and United.Thursday, the mayor is expected to ask aldermen to clear the project that would also authorize borrowing $4 billion to get it started.