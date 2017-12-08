TRAVEL

Commission approves plan to better distribute jet noise from O'Hare

The O'Hare Noise Compatibility Commission has voted to approve a plan that supporters say will more fairly distribute jet noise around Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the "Fly Quiet" plan approved Friday now goes to the Chicago Department of Aviation, which will make a formal request to the Federal Aviation Administration for final approval. If the FAA approves the plan it still could take up to a year to take effect. The commission voted 51-8. It includes representatives of more than 50 municipalities and school districts.

The plan involves using various configurations of traffic flow and runway use in eight-week rotations.

Commission chair and Mount Prospect Mayor Arlene Juracek says the plan is "the best solution we have right now."
