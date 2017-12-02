CTA Blue Line train strikes person on West Side, service suspended

Blue Line serv has been temp suspended between UIC-Halsted and Cicero due to an injured customer at Kedzie-Homan. 12, 20 126 alt serv. — cta (@cta) December 3, 2017

A CTA Blue Line train struck a person Saturday evening at the Kedzie-Homan stop on the city's West Side, the Chicago Fire Department said.The person was in critical condition with a head injury at Stroger Hospital, a fire official said.At about 9:15 p.m., Blue Lines train services was suspended between UIC-Halsted and Cicero. Buses were being used to transport passengers. Alternate bus routes are No. 12, 20 and 126.Trains continue to run between O'Hare and UIC and Cicero and Forest Park.The incident occurred at about 8: 30 p.m. It was immediately unclear where the pedestrian was or which direction the train was going, according to the CTA.