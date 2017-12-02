TRAVEL

CTA Blue Line train strikes person on West Side

CTA train map showing Red, Blue, Green, Brown, Pink, Orange lines.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A CTA Blue Line train struck a person Saturday evening at the Kedzie-Homan stop on the city's West Side, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The person was in critical condition with a head injury at Stroger Hospital, a fire official said.

Shortly after 10 p.m., Blue Lines train services were experiencing delays between Western (FP) and Pulaski, bypassing the Kedzie-Homan stop.

Earlier, trains were suspended between UIC-Halsted and Cicero. Buses were being used to transport passengers. Alternate bus routes are No. 12, 20 and 126.

The incident occurred at about 8: 30 p.m. It was immediately unclear where the pedestrian was or which direction the train was going, according to the CTA.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelCTAtrainspedestrian struckChicagoLawndale
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
American Airlines says it has pilots for holiday season flights
Metra derailment highlights aging infrastructure, RTA says
Delays possible on Metra, Amtrak lines Thursday evening at Union Station
Metra, Amtrak delays at Union Station Thursday morning
More Travel
Top Stories
What does the Senate tax plan mean for you?
Remains of missing 3-year-old N.C. girl found, authorities believe
Opossum breaks into liquor store and gets drunk as a skunk
Jury reaches guilty verdict in Black Souls gang racketeering trial
Chicago Weather: Unseasonably warm weekend temps precede cold week
Windows on 16 taxis smashed in Rogers Park, police say
Girl, 13, missing from Elk Grove Township found safe
Trolley ride aims to 'Re-Imagine Englewood'
Show More
Police: Malnourished, injured baby was kept in storage bin
2 Chicago police officers among 4 hurt in Belmont Central crash
Waffle House customer cooks up his own meal at empty restaurant
ABC News suspends Brian Ross for erroneous Flynn report
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pets ready for adoption on Giving Tuesday
PHOTOS: Shoppers warned of dangerous toys, household items during holiday season
PHOTOS: Dogs, cats in need of homes for Thanksgiving
PHOTOS: Tom Petty's California lake house listed for $5.9M
More Photos