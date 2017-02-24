CTA Red Line trains standing at Cermak-Chinatown

Some Red Line Line trains are operating with residual delays after earlier police activity on a train at Cermak-Chinatown. — cta (@cta) February 24, 2017

Red Line trains are standing at Cermak-Chinatown in both directions due to police activity on a train; crews working to restore service. — cta (@cta) February 24, 2017

CTA Red Line trains were standing at Cermak-Chinatown due to police activity Friday afternoon, according to the CTA.The CTA said trains were standing in both directions and that crews were working to restore service.