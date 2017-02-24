CTA

CTA Red Line trains standing at Cermak-Chinatown

CHICAGO (WLS) --
CTA Red Line trains were standing at Cermak-Chinatown due to police activity Friday afternoon, according to the CTA.

The CTA said trains were standing in both directions and that crews were working to restore service.
