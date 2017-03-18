TRAVEL

Delta plane from Chicago runs into snowbank after landing at LaGuardia Airport

A Delta plan at LaGuardia Airport after running into a snow bank on a taxiway.

NEW YORK (WLS) --
A Delta plane flying from Chicago ran into a snowbank Saturday morning at LaGuardia Airport in New York City.

Delta Flight 5964 landed safely on the runway, but when the pilot turned onto the taxiway, he ran into a snowbank after failing to properly negotiate the turn, a spokesperson for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said.

The plane, which was carrying 77 passengers, remained there for about 30 minutes until moving to a terminal where the passengers were unloaded, the Port Authority spokesperson said.

"The ground crew quickly assisted in clearing the snow, and the aircraft then taxied to the gate on its own power. The safety of our customers and crew members is our top priority," a Delta Airlines spokesperson said.

No injuries were reported.
Related Topics:
traveldeltaair travelsnowNew YorkChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Summer travel: What's the worst day to fly?
Google Street View takes you inside a volcano
Mexico travel warning remains in place ahead of spring break
TSA announces new pat-down procedures
More Travel
Top Stories
Police warn of Red Line attacks, robberies in Loop
Frenchman who allegedly tried to grab soldier's gun at Paris airport wasn't on threat list
FBI: Woman robs US Bank in North Center
Man stabbed in chest during fight on CTA bus in Roseland
Police: Owner sold marijuana wax at Brookfield garden shop
Boeing plans layoffs for May
Man accused of killing New York EMT has 31 prior arrests
Show More
Armed robbery in Hinsdale jewelry store caught on camera
Bringing fairy tales to life
Hunger Resource Network hosts Community Outreach Day
Weekend Watch: Mayor Emanuel's emails
Eat fresh at the Good Food Festival
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Teen finds 7.44 carat diamond in state park
Snow day at the Shedd: Sea otters frolic in fresh powder
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
PHOTOS: 35 vehicles involved in chain-reaction Kennedy crashes
More Photos