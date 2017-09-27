TRAVEL

Delta will let passengers use mobile messaging in flight

A Delta Air Lines Boeing 757-232 lands at Tampa International Airport in Tampa , Fla (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

ATLANTA --
Delta Air Lines says it will let passengers send mobile messages for free during flights beginning Sunday.

Delta says passengers will be able to send messages using iMessage, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.

The service will be offered through Delta's Wi-Fi service from broadband provider Gogo. The airline said Wednesday that it will be for text only - not for transferring photos or video.

A Delta spokeswoman says voice calls will still be banned, and so will SMS texts sent using cell networks, which are prohibited by federal rules.

Delta says it is the first U.S. carrier with trans-ocean routes to offer free mobile messaging.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
traveldeltatextingtext messagesu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
The cheapest days to fly this summer
Police drag woman off Southwest Airlines flight
Why holiday travelers should book trips this week
Saudi Arabia to allow women to drive for 1st time next year
More Travel
Top Stories
Family beaten by teens at Six Flags Great America during 'Fright Fest', police say
Naperville woman guilty in stabbing death of 2 children
Family sues hospital after father dies following 9-hour ER wait
Teen allegedly kidnapped by former teacher speaks out: 'It's good and bad'
Trump plan promises huge tax cuts, but big questions remain
Jumping through hoops to prevent another El Chapo escape
Police looking for man groping women from bicycle on North Side
Police drag woman off Southwest Airlines flight
Show More
TLC's T-Boz says cousin fatally shot 18 times in Peoria unnecessarily
Man mugged on path behind Shedd Aquarium, pushed into Lake Michigan
2nd person dies after fiery I-80 crash in Joliet
Lobby renovations at Chicago's historic Main Post Office complete
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: PAWS receives 34 kittens from Hurricane Irma shelters
Puppy stolen from Northbrook animal shelter
PHOTOS: Friday Flyover
PHOTOS: St. Louis sees protests over ex-cop's acquittal
More Photos