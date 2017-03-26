Electronics ban for some international flights now in effect

TRAVEL

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Travelers heading to the U.S. from 10 international airports are feeling the impact of a new electronics ban.

The new ban ordered passengers from bringing most types of electronic devices into the cabin for U.S.-bound flights. Instead, those devices are wrapped up and stored in the cargo hold.

The U.S. ban covers flights from 10 airports, including major global hubs like Dubai. The other airports affected are Cairo International in Egypt, Abu Dhabi International in Abu Dhabi, Istanbul Ataturk Airport in Turkey, Hamad International in, Qatar, Queen Alia International in Jordan, Kuwait International in Kuwait Mohammed V International in Morocco, King Abdulaziz International and King Khalid International in Saudi Arabia.

Smartphones will still be allowed in the cabin, but any electronic devices bigger than that will have to be checked in either with your luggage or at the gate. That includes laptops, cameras, gaming devices and tablets such as iPads and larger smartphones, like the iPhone 7 plus, are also not being allowed on board.

Medical devices will still be allowed in the cabin after security screening.

Officials said the ban is after concerns about potential terrorist attacks, using electronic devices.

The U.S. government officially notified the airlines on Tuesday and had a deadline to comply by Saturday.

There have been reports that airlines have been scrambling to implement the new rules, so the best advice is, if you're flying internationally to the U.S. or the U.K. is to arrive earlier than normal.
