Expect serious travel delays during Thanksgiving holiday, experts warn

While the weather will cooperate in the Chicago area, you should expect some serious delays ? whether you travel by plane, train, or automobile. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Nearly 3 million people in Illinois will be traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday. Nationwide, 51 million people are expected to travel - the greatest number in 12 years.

While the weather will cooperate in the Chicago area, you should expect some serious delays - whether you travel by plane, train, or automobile.

"I take the Amtrak from Union Station and from there, I get off at Bloomington and travel by car to outside Peoria, Illinois," Ali Bacon said.

According to Waze, traffic will be the worst from the mid-afternoon hours on Tuesday right through the weekend.

"Traffic this Thanksgiving is going to be the worst today, actually, from 3 to 5 p.m.," Allison Fichter said.

If you're traveling by car, make sure to slow down and wear your seatbelt. State police will have extra units on the roads looking for violators.

"Numerous seat belt enforcement zones, roadside safety checks, alcohol countermeasure enforcement patrols, speed enforcement details and other enforcement initiatives will be conducted throughout the state," said Capt. David Byrd, Illinois State Police.

It will also cost you quite a bit more to fill up this Thanksgiving. Last year, the average cost of a gallon of unleaded gas in Illinois was $2.09. Last month, it was up to $2.48, and now it stands at $2.74 - and you'll pay significantly more than that if you're in the city.

If you plan on leaving work early on Wednesday to hit the road, Waze said the worst traffic will be between 2 and 4 p.m.
