  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
TRAVEL

Family not allowed to board Southwest flight from Midway over lice concerns

File photo (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Chicago family said they were prevented from boarding their Southwest flight from Midway Airport Friday, stranding them while their luggage continued on to their vacation destination.

Jason Newman, a Chicago attorney, and his wife Trina, who is a Chicago Public Schools teacher, were waiting for their Southwest flight to Disney World with their two daughters, ages 4 and 6. The flight had already been delayed due to mechanical issues.

The family said Trina started to brush their 6-year-old daughter's hair during the delay. Other people waiting for the flight saw them, and approached the gate agent with concerns she may have lice, Newman said. The family said their daughter has a very dry scalp from the cold Chicago weather.

The family said the gate agent approached them, but they explained their daughter does not have lice. The gate agent spoke to their supervisor and the family were prevented from boarding.

The Newmans said their luggage, car seat and winter coats were all on the plane and they were told they would be unable to recover their belongings. Instead, they were sent on to their destination.

Southwest said in a statement that their gate agents were approached by several customers "with concerns about a fellow passenger in the gate area exhibiting behavior consistent with a highly contagious medical condition."

"After our conversation with the family, we determined it would be best to rebook their travel for another day," the statement continued. "We regret any inconvenience delayed travel has caused the family and will continue to work with them directly."

The Newmans said they hope to fly to Florida on Saturday.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelairlinesouthwest airlinesvacationmidway airportChicagoMidway Airport
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
LAX flight flop: How unauthorized passenger was allowed on plane
Free CTA rides available New Year's Eve
Passenger says she lost United seat to congresswoman
Flight forced to return to Los Angeles; Chrissy Teigen tweets ordeal
More Travel
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Wind Chill Advisory in effect
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $306M jackpot
Italian grandmother goes viral while trying to talk with her new Google Home
iPhone customers racing to replace batteries after Apple apology
Letter shames woman in mourning who didn't decorate home for Christmas
Northwestern Wildcats beat University of Kentucky in Music City Bowl
Dog found 'frozen solid' on porch; 2nd dog found in home, shivering
Uber offers New Year's Eve ride-sharing tips
Show More
Man shot by Waukegan police officer
Former addicts accuse 'Dr. Phil' of hurting their recovery
Chicago FOP demands clarification of COPA ruling on shooting of Quintonio LeGrier, Bettie Jones
New emergency department opens at UChicago Medicine
More News
Photos
Plane slides off runway, skids across highway in Michigan City
PHOTOS: Meghan Markle joins British royal family celebrating Christmas
Oldest male polar bear in North America, euthanized at Brookfield Zoo
PHOTOS: Adoptable puppies cuddle with Chicago shoppers
More Photos