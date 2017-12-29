A Chicago family said they were prevented from boarding their Southwest flight from Midway Airport Friday, stranding them while their luggage continued on to their vacation destination.Jason Newman, a Chicago attorney, and his wife Trina, who is a Chicago Public Schools teacher, were waiting for their Southwest flight to Disney World with their two daughters, ages 4 and 6. The flight had already been delayed due to mechanical issues.The family said Trina started to brush their 6-year-old daughter's hair during the delay. Other people waiting for the flight saw them, and approached the gate agent with concerns she may have lice, Newman said. The family said their daughter has a very dry scalp from the cold Chicago weather.The family said the gate agent approached them, but they explained their daughter does not have lice. The gate agent spoke to their supervisor and the family were prevented from boarding.The Newmans said their luggage, car seat and winter coats were all on the plane and they were told they would be unable to recover their belongings. Instead, they were sent on to their destination.Southwest said in a statement that their gate agents were approached by several customers "with concerns about a fellow passenger in the gate area exhibiting behavior consistent with a highly contagious medical condition.""After our conversation with the family, we determined it would be best to rebook their travel for another day," the statement continued. "We regret any inconvenience delayed travel has caused the family and will continue to work with them directly."The Newmans said they hope to fly to Florida on Saturday.