  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
TRAVEL

Family wants answers after airline mixup sends body to Utah, not Tennessee

EMBED </>More News Videos

Bryant Raburn died at his parents' home in Raleigh, after a four-year battle with leukemia. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, North Carolina --
A Raleigh family, grieving the loss of their son, was forced to endure more heartache after an airline mix-up.

When Bryant Raburn died at his parents' home in Raleigh, following a four-year battle with leukemia, his family made arrangements to bury him in his hometown of Nashville, Tennessee.

However, they say Delta Airlines sent his remains to Salt Lake City, Utah, where several flights to Nashville were cancelled during the airline's problems with scheduling this week.

His body waited there while the family tried to get him home in time for his funeral.

Finally, on the scheduled day of his memorial service, Delta made emergency arrangements.

"With a tight transfer in Atlanta, they could possibly get him here by 1:50 p.m.," Raburn's stepfather David Rhodes said.

It was just one hour before the beginning of his funeral in Nashville.

The airport there allowed his family to meet his body on the tarmac to save time.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelRDUdeltau.s. & worldTennesseeNorth CarolinaUtah
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Delta's woes persist through weekend with more flights canceled
Airbnb bans host who made racist remark, referenced Trump
Mock IED found in suitcase in Toronto, man charged
Tips for spring and summer air travel
More Travel
Top Stories
Judge killed, woman wounded in South Side shooting
VIDEO: United passenger dragged off overbooked flight
Northwestern rower missing; recovery effort underway in Lincolnwood
Police: At least 4 shot at elementary school in San Bernardino
7 dead, 28 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Woman found shot to death outside her Thornton Township home
Wife: Arrested alleged Russian hacker 'linked to Trump's election win'
Show More
Trump tax for Mar-a-Lago?
Man found dead inside CPD lockup in Grand Crossing
Mom accused of trying to sell baby said she had done it before, agent testifies
Cubs to raise championship banner at Wrigley opener
Man charged after pursuit in stolen SUV in Lake Forest
More News
Top Video
Judge killed, woman wounded in South Side shooting
Passover begins Monday night with traditional Seder meal
Northwestern rower missing; recovery effort underway in Lincolnwood
Man found dead in CPD lockup
More Video