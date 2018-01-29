TRAVEL

Fitness model kicked off plane after disagreement with flight attendant

NEW YORK --
A new video shows a social media star being kicked off a flight headed for New York after a heated argument.

Fitness model Jen Selter posted a video on Twitter showing two police officers onboard the American Airlines plane in Miami.


They were brought on after she clashed with a flight attendant while the plane was delayed for an hour and a half.

During that time, Selter got up to get something from the overhead bin and the flight attendant told her to sit down.

The flight attendant asked Selter if she wanted to sit down and she said "no," when asked if she wanted to get off the plane she said "yes."

"I was obviously being sarcastic," Selter said.

Selter said she was told the flight couldn't leave while she was out of her seat, but there were other passengers in the bathroom.

American Airlines says it offered Selter hotel accommodations after she was removed from the flight, but she declined and took another flight to LaGuardia Airport.
