Greyhound riders stuck in Chicago since Thursday

Greyhound passengers stranded at the bus station in Chicago's West Loop expressed their anger and frustration early Friday morning.They were cold and upset with the delays. A Greyhound bus to Memphis showed up around 6:30 a.m. Friday to pick up passengers who had been waiting since Thursday to board.Many people who spoke with ABC7 Eyewitness News said they just wanted more attention from the bus company."It's cold outside. There's kids sleeping on the floor. But you want our money for these tickets. That's very unprofessional. You're a multi-million-dollar company," one man said."My grand baby's been out in the cold all night long. That's a shame. They did not accommodate us," a woman said.Greyhound officials said the delays were due to the cold weather and holiday backups. They also said customers were given food vouchers and refunds for those who want them.