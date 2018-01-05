  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Cook County health officials speak on spike in flu cases... around 10:30AM
TRAVEL

Greyhound riders stuck in Chicago since Thursday

EMBED </>More Videos

Greyhound passengers stranded at the bus station in Chicago's West Loop expressed their anger and frustration early Friday morning. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Greyhound passengers stranded at the bus station in Chicago's West Loop expressed their anger and frustration early Friday morning.

They were cold and upset with the delays. A Greyhound bus to Memphis showed up around 6:30 a.m. Friday to pick up passengers who had been waiting since Thursday to board.

Many people who spoke with ABC7 Eyewitness News said they just wanted more attention from the bus company.

"It's cold outside. There's kids sleeping on the floor. But you want our money for these tickets. That's very unprofessional. You're a multi-million-dollar company," one man said.

"My grand baby's been out in the cold all night long. That's a shame. They did not accommodate us," a woman said.

Greyhound officials said the delays were due to the cold weather and holiday backups. They also said customers were given food vouchers and refunds for those who want them.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
traveltravelbusgreyhoundChicagoWest Loop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Bomb cyclone forces flight cancellations at Chicago airports
Man accused of sexually assaulting sleeping woman on plane
CTA's Bus Tracker software down for hours due to technical problem
Peru bus crash: 46 dead after bus plunges over cliff
More Travel
Top Stories
Chicago woman charged in shooting caught on Facebook video
Authorities: Man breaks into home, sexually assaults 8-year-old girl
Woman killed, man found dead in downtown Lake Forest ID'd
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek on leave after brain surgery
Bear cub found in dumpster with serious mange, no fur
Man accused of sexually assaulting sleeping woman on plane
Flu cases surge early in Cook County this season
13-year-old girl dies, 35 suffer carbon monoxide poisoning
Show More
Mega Millions jackpot at $445M for winning numbers drawing tonight
Park Ridge police: Tow truck involved in at least 14 hit-and-runs
Clara's Place boss speaks out after abrupt shutdown
It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees
More News
Top Video
Flu cases surge early in Cook County this season
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
Car plows into Winnetka nail salon
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video