TRAVEL

Passport expiring soon? Here's why you should renew it now

Planning to travel? You'll want to plan ahead.

Nearly 49 million passports are set to expire within the next three years. That's why government officials are issuing the warning now to expect a flood of renewal requests through 2018.

The US law that went into effect in 2007 is to blame. It requires all US citizens to use a passport when traveling to Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and Bermuda. As a result, nearly 18 million passports were issued that year alone.

So what, you ask? Well, here's the deal. Since passports are only good for 10 years, all those 2007 passports are about to be up for renewal.
The State Department started urging travelers more than two years ago, in September 2015.

Renewing a passport book costs $110 and can be done by mail. First-time holders must apply in person at a designated post office, court or other agency, and that fee is $135.

Got kids? They play by different rules. Children's passports are only good for five years, and must be applied for in person, with the consent of all legal guardians.

State Department officials said they expected to issue more than 17 million new passports and renewals this year. Experts advise that getting your passport could take six weeks or longer.

Try this links to get you started:

How to apply for a US passport
Where to apply
Smart Traveler Enrollment Program
Related Topics:
travelu.s. & worldtravel tipspassengerpassport
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
AAA: Gas Prices on decline in Illinois, Indiana
Delta operations returning to normal after systems outage
Delta US flights grounded due to "automation issues"
Colleen Kelly, host of 'Family Travel,' shares spring break ideas
More Travel
Top Stories
Luxury cars stolen from Evanston dealership
US hits 13 people, dozen companies in new Iran sanctions
Ex-classmate charged in murder of missing NJ teen; body never found
Bowling Green massacre? Top Trump aide says she misspoke
Man told he was 'just fat' has 130-pound tumor removed
Man sets off explosive at Cheesecake Factory
Unidentified woman found unresponsive in Lakeview
Show More
Nordstrom to drop Ivanka Trump's clothing, accessories line
DeVos clears major Senate hurdle toward becoming education secretary
VIDEO: Deputy threatens man trying to file report
Beyonce, pregnant with twins, to perform at Grammys 2017
French leader: 'No doubt' that Louvre attack was terror
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Winter fun around the world
Willis Tower to get $500 million renovation
1967 blizzard: Nearly 2 ft. of snow falls on Chicago
Bloomingdale police officer killed in crash remembered as 'shining star'
More Photos