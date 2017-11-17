WINDY CITY LIVE

Ji's Disney Cruise - Part 2

EMBED </>More Videos

Ji set sail aboard Disney Cruise Line's the Disney Dream. (WLS)

Ji set sail aboard Disney Cruise Line's the Disney Dream. The Dream has a crew of more than 1400 serving up to 4000 passengers and sails the Caribbean out of Port Canaveral, Florida. Ji explores the activities aboard the ship for children, but especially for adults. If you think a Disney Cruise is just for kids, think again.

If you are ready to plan your own Disney cruise, visit DisneyCruise.com.

You also have the chance to win a Disney Cruise from Windy City LIVE. For your chance to win a 4-night Bahamas cruise aboard the Disney Dream, just click HERE.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelWindy City LIVEcruise shipdisney
Load Comments
WINDY CITY LIVE
Men's Book Editor in Chief reveals 2017 Men of the Year
Should you spend or save on these new movies?
Toy Story Land coming to Hollywood Studios
4 Star Chicagoan: Barrett Blackman
More Windy City LIVE
TRAVEL
TSA adds automated screening lanes to Midway Airport
Navy Pier Flyover Project: Uninterrupted travel along Lakefront Trail in sight
Mom, son stuck in Barbados over a week after cruise ship breaks down
Conrad Chicago hotel rooms for $11.14 a night sell out
More Travel
Top Stories
Boyfriend charged in connection with murdered Mokena bartender
Rev. Jesse Jackson announces he has Parkinson's
Group of thieves beating victims in Loop, including Grant Park, over last 5 days
Drake threatens man groping women in audience at concert
Off-duty CPD officer stabbed in South Shore 'domestic incident'
Apple's HomePod speaker delayed until next year
Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Lincoln Park, SUV stolen on Near North Side
2 children killed in crash involving Los Angeles police SUV
Show More
Chase suspect dances on freeway in front of police
Pickup driver with vulgar Trump sticker released from jail
Brother, sister shot on freeway; bullet exits man's eye
Noble Square woman attacked by suspects posing as delivery men
Does owning a dog lower your risk of dying earlier?
More News
Top Video
I-Team: Battle at Midway
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Pullman greenhouse supplies fresh produce year-round
"American Idol" judges discuss audition experience
More Video