Looking for adventure at the All-Canada Show

The great outdoors of the Great White North are on full display during the All-Canada Show. On January 12-15, 2017 at the Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles, hunters and fishermen can learn about all the best destinations Canada has to offer. The event features free seminars, maps and travel guides, and much more. Admission is $12, but kids 17 and under get in free. Veterans will get in free on Sunday. Guests can also participate in several drawings which offer trip giveaways to Canadian fishing trips. All-Canada Show Seminar Speaker Jim Crowley visited ABC 7's State Street Studios for a good old-fashioned fish fry to talk about all the fun the show has to offer.
The All-Canada Show
Date: Thursday, January 12 - Sunday, January 15, 2017
Hours:
Thursday, Jan. 12, 5-9pm
Friday, Jan. 13 - 3-9pm
Saturday, Jan. 14 - 10am-6pm
Sunday, Jan. 15 - 10am-4pm
Address:
Pheasant Run Resort
4051 East Main Street (Hwy 64 North Ave)
St. Charles, IL 60174
Phone: 630-584-6300
Admission:
Adults - $12
Seniors - $10
Children 17 and under - FREE
Veterans get in FREE on Sunday
http://www.allcanada.com
RECIPE:
Jim Crowley's Spiced-up Fish Fry Recipe
Many of Jim's "recipes" are just adding a "Crowley twist" to some store-bought items that make fish and wild game taste great and are easy to prepare. Jim likes this recipe for fish-especially a freshly-caught Canadian Walleye. It works great for Pike too.
Ingredients:
- 4 Walleye fillets
- 1 egg
- 1 cup fish breading
- 1/2 cup crushed jalapeno Cheetos (substitute Chili-flavored Fritos or Nacho Cheese Doritos)
- 1 egg
- vegetable oil
Directions:
- Whisk egg in a bowl large enough to dip the fish.
- Crush the Cheetos (at home Jim uses a food processor, but in the field, just smash them however you can).
- Mix the crushed Cheetos with your fish breading, put in a separate bowl.
- Heat oil until a droplet of water will sizzle and boil (350 in an electric skillet).
- Dip fillet first in egg to wet it, then in the breading mix to cover completely.
- Fry the fish for about four minutes per side, until the fish is nicely browned.
- Don't fry too many fillets at one time, or the oil will cool too much.
- Enjoy!
