Man exits plane and runs on tarmac at Atlanta airport

It is unclear how the man was able to exit his plane to run on the tarmac. (Peter Gourlay/Twitter)

A man who reportedly exited his plane from the wing was seen running on the taxiway of Hartsfield Jackson International Airport.



A video posted to Twitter shows the man running towards a plane that, according to the video shooter Garth Magness, was not the plane the man exited from. Magness said that the man tried to board his plane from the outside.


Atlanta Airport PIO Elise Durham told ABC News that the man was on flight DL 192 from Miami. The airport reported that the man is in custody and that there are no impacts to operations.
