TRAVEL

Mayor Emanuel to submit O'Hare expansion plan to City Council Wednesday

EMBED </>More Videos

Mayor Rahm Emanuel will submit his plans for an expansion at O'Hare to the City Council Wednesday. (WLS)

Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mayor Rahm Emanuel has big plans for O'Hare Airport and will present them to the City Council Wednesday morning.

Major airlines are in the final stages of negotiating a deal, which if approved, could dramatically change the look at O'Hare.

The project is expected to cost $8.5 billion and includes a new Global Hub that would replace Terminal Two. There would also be new underground walkways to connect a pair of satellite terminals.

The multi-year plan would increase gate numbers by 25 percent, expanding Terminals One, Two and Five.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime moment to literally leapfrog the competition and to become, in the United States, the gold standard of what a modern aviation system looks like," Mayor Emanuel said.

The city is using an expiring deal with United and American Airlines to get them to pay for the expansion. meaning no cost to taxpayers

The city is expected to reveal new information when the mayor formally submits the expansion plan to the full City Council at 10 a.m.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelconstructionohare airportair travelChicagoO'Hare
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Mayor announces O'Hare expansion plans
TRAVEL
Mayor announces O'Hare expansion plans
Warning for travelers before booking your next cruise
$8.5 billion O'Hare expansion to be negotiated
A boycott of Florida during spring break? Why it could happen
More Travel
Top Stories
Report: Man fired at police officer during Elmhurst traffic stop
3 charged in armed robbery downtown
Cardinal Cupich heading to Springfield as lawmakers consider gun control legislation
Dick's Sporting Goods to stop selling assault-style rifles
Survivor of DEA shootout says feds stiffed him
AP: Woman tells police she had baby after Steve Wynn raped her in Chicago
Police: Man tried to sexually assault woman he kidnapped in Aurora
Chicago woman wins $1 million with scratch-off lotto ticket
Show More
Stepmother appears in court amid frantic search for missing boy
Classes resume at Marjory Stoneman Douglas HS for first time since shooting
Obama surprises crowd at public meeting about presidential center
2 critically wounded in Old Town shooting
More News
Top Video
Cardinal Cupich heading to Springfield as lawmakers consider gun control legislation
Report: Man fired at police officer during Elmhurst traffic stop
Survivor of DEA shootout says feds stiffed him
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video