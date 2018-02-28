Mayor Emanuel to submit O'Hare expansion plan to City Council Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Mayor Rahm Emanuel has big plans for O'Hare Airport and will present them to the City Council Wednesday morning.
Major airlines are in the final stages of negotiating a deal, which if approved, could dramatically change the look at O'Hare.
The project is expected to cost $8.5 billion and includes a new Global Hub that would replace Terminal Two. There would also be new underground walkways to connect a pair of satellite terminals.
The multi-year plan would increase gate numbers by 25 percent, expanding Terminals One, Two and Five.
"This is a once-in-a-lifetime moment to literally leapfrog the competition and to become, in the United States, the gold standard of what a modern aviation system looks like," Mayor Emanuel said.
The city is using an expiring deal with United and American Airlines to get them to pay for the expansion. meaning no cost to taxpayers
The city is expected to reveal new information when the mayor formally submits the expansion plan to the full City Council at 10 a.m.