Fifteen years ago, the fate of a strip of Chicago lakefront was changed forever by a team of city bulldozers.It was March 30, 2003, when then-Mayor Richard Daley ordered crews to bulldoze large X's into the runway of Meigs Field.Airplanes still parked at the airport had to fly out using the airport's taxiways.The FAA fined the city for the middle of the night move. The old airstrip was later turned into Northerly Island.