Thousands of Metra commuters were delayed Wednesday morning after a minor train derailment caused damage to the tracks near Union Station late Tuesday night. Those delays could impact the BNSF, SouthWest Service and Heritage Corridor lines the evening rush.Chopper 7HD flew over crews working to repair damaged switches after an eight-car SouthWest service train partially derailed."We're focusing on removing the train right now. As soon as that's done they'll work on assessing the damage and repairing it," Metra Spokesperson Mike Gillis said.Metra officials said three people were on the train when the cars went off the tracks. Fortunately, none of them were hurt. Investigators said the cause of the derailment is still unclear.All Metra and Amtrak trains were restricted to a smaller number of tracks."We're seeing delays on Amtrak trains today of 15 to 30 minutes. Metra delays are pretty close to that," Amtrak Spokesperson Marc Magliari said.Inbound passengers said they can see the derailed train on the south end of Union Station."The train arrived at the station on time from Lisle, but then we stopped at the south side for like around half an hour," said Edwin Lee, a Metra rider."No, it's not on its side. It was just really off the track. It was really evident that there was... It was really off the track. I've never seen that before," said Erika Cephus, another Metra rider.Train officials doubt the repair work will be done in time for the Wednesday evening commute, but some commuters were hopeful."They did a good job this morning, so I'm sure by the end of the day they will have a new plan," said Melissa Buoncore, another Metra rider.Metra apologized for the delays and told customers to keep checking metrarail.com for updates.