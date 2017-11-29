TRAVEL

Metra, Amtrak trains delayed due to Union Station derailment

Metra and Amtrak warned passengers to expect significant delays on Wednesday because of a partial train derailment. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A partial train derailment at Union Station led to significant impacts for Metra and Amtrak passengers on Wednesday morning.

Passengers on the BNSF, SouthWest Service and Heritage Corridor lines were told to expect delays of up to 30 minutes during Wednesday morning's rush period.

Amtrak passengers were told to plan for delays of 15 to 30 minutes because of temporarily reduced capacity in the South Concourse (even-numbered tracks).

Amtrak and Metra operations in the North Concourse (odd-numbered tracks), including Amtrak Hiawatha Service trains, were largely unaffected.

Metra said Inbound Southwest Service Train 842 was arriving at the station at about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday when the third, fourth and fifth cars of the 8-car train derailed.

Three passengers were on the train at the time, but nobody was hurt.

Metra said it will likely cause delays up to 30 minutes for BNSF and SouthWest Service customers and up to 15 minutes for Heritage Corridor customers.

Passengers were told to consider an alternative Metra or Amtrak line or find alternative transportation since repairs could last into the Wednesday evening rush period.
