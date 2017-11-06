TRAVEL

Metra trains delayed after pedestrian struck near Midlothian stop

A pedestrian was struck by a Metra train Monday night near the Midlothian stop in the south suburbs.

The person, who was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, was struck at the 147th Street crossing, said Metra spokeswoman Meg Reille.

Both inbound and outbound trains at Midlothian were halted at about 6:30 p.m.

The pedestrian was struck at about 6 p.m. by train No. 424, which was scheduled to arrive at the LaSalle Street station at 6:28 p.m.
