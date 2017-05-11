Midway Airport to get 19 new, upscale restaurants

The concession area at Midway Airport is getting a major makeover.Starting Friday, most of the restaurants, bars and cafes will be closing so work can begin to replace them with new restaurants.McDonald's, Potbelly and Harry Caray's will all be gone from the airport. They'll be replaced with 19 new, upscale restaurants that serve everything from pizza to burgers.And for the first time, Midway travelers can enjoy fresh sushi at Tabo Sushi from the chef at Slurping Turtle.The concessions upgrade is expected to double to the number of concessions jobs from 700 to 1,400, the Chicago Department of Aviation said.The renovations are expected to be done by the end of the month.