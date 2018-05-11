TRAVEL

New American Airlines gates to open at O'Hare Airport

(FILE) Passengers walk through Terminal 3 at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2013.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel will join American Airlines CEO Doug Parker at O'Hare International Airport Friday to open the first new gates at the airport in 25 years.

According to the Chicago Business Journal, there will be five new American gates, which will be used for regional flights and cost $70 million to build.

This is part of the first phase in the city's $8.5 billion long-term terminal expansion plan at O'Hare, which will be paid for by major airline carriers - at no cost to taxpayers.

The eight-year plan, dubbed O'Hare 21, is expected to generate 60,000 construction jobs and tens of thousands of permanent jobs.

The ultimate goal is to accommodate growing travel demand and add new travel options for flyers.
