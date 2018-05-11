TRAVEL

New American Airlines gates open at O'Hare Airport

EMBED </>More Videos

Mayor Rahm Emanuel will join American Airlines CEO Doug Parker at O'Hare International Airport Friday to open the first new gates at the airport in 25 years. (WLS)

Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mayor Rahm Emanuel joined American Airlines CEO Doug Parker at the O'Hare International Airport to open the first new gates at the airport in 25 years.

They made the announcement in the "Concourse L Stinger" Friday morning. The new gates will mean fewer delays, more space to relax and expanded services.

This $78 million investment from American Airlines is the first step in the city's efforts to revamp and expand the airport.

The mayor's officer said the 41,000 square foot L concourse, or L stinger, was a project nearly two years in the making that created 300 new jobs.

It's the beginning of what will be an eight-year endeavor, aiming to set the stage for even more improvements to come and create a better travel experience for flyers.

"We begin today, writing the new era and a new chapter for the city of Chicago, for O'Hare and obviously for American Airlines," Emanuel said.

"Chicago is an incredibly important market for us and like Mayor Emanuel, we are committed to solidifying Chicago as a world-class transportation hub and its position on the leading edge of airport innovation," Parker said.

In March, Chicago City Council approved the $8.5 billion expansion project, dubbed "O'Hare 21." It is expected to generate 60,000 construction jobs and tens of thousands of permanent jobs.

Later this year, American Airlines plans to open O'Hare's first new hanger in 40 years.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelo'hare airportrahm emanuelconstructionamerican airlinesChicagoO'Hare
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
City breaks ground on next phase of Lakefront Trail separation project
And the most fun state in America is...
Lakefront Trail changes underway; designated bike, pedestrian lanes open
Hottest summer travel deals ranked by TripAdvisor
More Travel
Top Stories
Woman killed in South Side chase, crash was picking up granddaughter, husband says
Illinois arrest could help solve murder of girl, 13, who went missing in 1986
65-year-old grandmother dragged during traffic stop
Remains found near where mom may have intentionally driven family of 8 off cliff
Minimum-security inmate escapes from Wisconsin correctional facility
Utah teen 'brutally' attacked, killed while on the phone with her mom
VIDEO: Bus driver accused of abusing 8-year-old with autism
Top baby names of 2017 announced by SSA
Show More
MASS SHOOTING: 7 people, including 4 children, killed in Australia
White House aide dismissed John McCain view, says 'he's dying anyway'
Teen detained in shooting that injured 1 at Palmdale school
Girl born without hands wins cursive handwriting contest
More News