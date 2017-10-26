TRAVEL

Northbound Red Line trains temporarily rerouted due to loss of power, CTA says

CHICAGO (WLS) --
CTA Red Line trains traveling north were temporarily rerouted to the elevated tracks Thursday afternoon due to a loss of power, CTA said.

Northbound Red Line subway trains between Fullerton and Cermack were rerouted to the elevated tracks for about 40 minutes.

CTA said a bus shuttle service will be available between the Fullerton and Clark/Lake stops.


At around 2:50 p.m., CTA tweeted that the Red Line was returning to normal service, but it would take a little while to get fully back to normal.

Chicago fire officials and CTA officials did not immediately confirm what caused the loss of power.

No injuries were reported.
