It'll take a little time for us to get train service fully back to normal thru entire Red Line subway, so please allow extra time. — cta (@cta) October 26, 2017

CTA Red Line trains traveling north were temporarily rerouted to the elevated tracks Thursday afternoon due to a loss of power, CTA said.Northbound Red Line subway trains between Fullerton and Cermack were rerouted to the elevated tracks for about 40 minutes.CTA said a bus shuttle service will be available between the Fullerton and Clark/Lake stops.At around 2:50 p.m., CTA tweeted that the Red Line was returning to normal service, but it would take a little while to get fully back to normal.Chicago fire officials and CTA officials did not immediately confirm what caused the loss of power.No injuries were reported.