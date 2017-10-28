I guess we hit something? 30,000 feet up... pic.twitter.com/Rem9GmwRKq — Josh Huestis (@jhuestis) October 28, 2017

The Oklahoma City Thunder saw a strange sight when their plane arrived at Midway Airport Saturday morning.Several players of the Oklahoma City Thunder posted photos on their social media Saturday morning showing the nose of their plane smashed in.Carmelo Anthony posted a photo with the caption, "What possibly could we have hit in the SKY at this time of night? Everyone is Safe, Though."The team's charter plane landed at Midway shortly after 1 a.m. Delta said the dent was caused by a bird strike.A team official told ESPN that the flight was a little rough, but not extreme or out of the ordinary.The Thunder were traveling from a game in Minnesota. They play the Bulls Saturday night at the United Center.