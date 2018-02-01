TRAVEL

Photos: National Geographic's most spectacular bridges

EMBED </>More Videos

National Geographic's "The World's Most Spectacular Bridges" features magnificent bridges from around the world. (Photograph by Peter Hirth / Redux)

National Geographic's list of The World's Most Spectacular Bridges features amazing feats of engineering, natural wonders and views that will take your breath away.

Die Rakotzbrücke, known as a "devil's bridge," in Kromlau, Germany, is a perfect parabola that was commissioned by Friedrich Hermann Rotschke in 1860. Living Root Bridge resides in the jungles of Nongriat, India, one of the wettest places in the world. Locals weaved together double-decker footbridges from Indian rubber tree roots to combat seasonal river surges.

Watch the video above to see several magnificent bridges from around the world.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
traveltravel tipsu.s. & worldgreat adventureeuropegolden gate bridgechinagermanylondonindia
TRAVEL
Peacock denied as emotional support animal for flight
NTSB releases cause of 2016 jet engine fire at O'Hare
Plan a vacation in Illinois
Sick of winter? Plan a vacation
More Travel
Top Stories
Police release new 3D sketch of Lane Bryant murder suspect
Mayor admits to affair with bodyguard
4 Chicago area Carson's stores closing
PAWS Chicago cats, dogs ready for adoption
2 teens shot at Sal Castro Middle School
VIDEO: Teen run over after allegedly trying to rob man at home
FBI raids skydiving center where 5 fatal accidents happened in 2 years
Sources: CPD officers in custody, questioned by FBI
Show More
Wis. girl sentenced to 40 years in mental hospital for Slender Man stabbing
Owner receives letter granting dog unemployment benefits
CTA service resumes after body removed from tracks at Belmont
Man who tried to have sex with children to celebrate birthday given 30 years
Beyonce photo captures grandmother's star-struck reaction
More News
Top Video
I-Team: Mass Murder at a suburban clothing store
PAWS Chicago cats, dogs ready for adoption
Metra riders now paying more as fare hike takes effect
Police: 11-year-old boy shot in East Side
More Video