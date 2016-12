A plane carrying the Minnesota Vikings football team slid off the runway Friday night in Appleton, Wis.No one was injured, according to a tweet by the Appleton International Airport. The airport also tweeted that the plane's rear wheel left the" taxiway en route to the arrival gate." The incident happened at about 6:30 p.m.The Vikings are scheduled to play the Green Bay Packers at noon Saturday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.