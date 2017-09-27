TRAVEL

Police drag woman off Southwest Airlines flight

EMBED </>More Videos

Police officers physically removed a woman from a Southwest Airlines plane before it took off from Baltimore. (WLS)

Police officers physically removed a woman from a Southwest Airlines plane before it took off from Baltimore, the latest passenger scuffle to be captured on video and magnified on social media.

After saying she was severely allergic to animals - there were two dogs on board - the woman refused the crew's request to leave the plane. The crew then called on police to intervene.

A film producer recorded the ensuing struggle between the woman and officers and posted it online. The scene from Tuesday night was reminiscent of an April incident in which security officers yanked a man out of his seat and dragged him off a United Express flight in Chicago, sparking a public outcry about shoddy treatment of airline passengers.

Southwest, perhaps learning from United's initial hesitant reaction, immediately apologized. "We are disheartened by the way this situation unfolded and the customer's removal by local law enforcement officers," Southwest spokesman Chris Mainz said Wednesday.

Mainz said the woman had reported she had a life-threatening pet allergy but couldn't show a medical certificate that she needed to continue on the flight to Los Angeles.

The incident began quietly near the back of the plane, passengers said, as Southwest employees - including one of the pilots - talked to the woman. Mainz said the airline offered to rebook her on a flight the next day, but she declined - hers was the last flight of the night.

Airline employees ended up calling police, and the officers asked her to leave.

One officer pushed her from behind while another pulled her from in front, the video showed.

"What are you doing?" she asked. "I will walk off. Don't touch me!"

"All right, let's walk. Let's walk," one of the officers answered.

One passenger urged the woman to file a complaint, others urged her to walk off the plane so she wouldn't get injured.

The airline declined to give the passenger's name. She could be heard identifying herself as a professor. She told officers she needed to get to Los Angeles because her father was having surgery the next day.

"She put up a pretty ferocious fight to not be removed from the plane," said Bill Dumas, the film producer who took the video.

Dumas said the police officers "were in a very, very tough situation" because of the woman's resistance, and Southwest didn't have much choice because the plane wouldn't take off until the woman left.

Southwest does not notify passengers ahead of time about animals on board.

"In most cases, we can separate the animal from customer with an allergy," said Mainz, the Southwest spokesman. "The onus is on the customer to tell us what their needs are."

United was widely condemned after security officers in Chicago dragged a 69-year-old man off an overbooked United Express flight to make room for crew members flying to their next flight. United CEO Oscar Munoz was excoriated for initially blaming the passenger, who lost teeth and suffered a concussion. United reached a settlement with the passenger for undisclosed terms.

"In terms of customer service, the airline industry has had a challenging year," said Marc Raybin, president of a public-relations firm in South Bend, Indiana. He said that Southwest and the transit police in Baltimore may have followed their rules, "but the optics of this certainly look bad for Southwest and the airline industry as whole."

Southwest, Raybin said, should keep apologizing, pick up the cost of the passenger's flight and expenses, and "do not blame the customer at any point."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelsouthwest airlinespassengerairplaneallergiesdogs
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Delta will let passengers use mobile messaging in flight
The cheapest days to fly this summer
Why holiday travelers should book trips this week
Saudi Arabia to allow women to drive for 1st time next year
More Travel
Top Stories
Family beaten by teens at Six Flags Great America during 'Fright Fest', police say
Naperville woman guilty in stabbing death of 2 children
Family sues hospital after father dies following 9-hour ER wait
Teen allegedly kidnapped by former teacher speaks out: 'It's good and bad'
Trump plan promises huge tax cuts, but big questions remain
Jumping through hoops to prevent another El Chapo escape
Police looking for man groping women from bicycle on North Side
Delta will let passengers use mobile messaging in flight
Show More
TLC's T-Boz says cousin fatally shot 18 times in Peoria unnecessarily
Man mugged on path behind Shedd Aquarium, pushed into Lake Michigan
2nd person dies after fiery I-80 crash in Joliet
Lobby renovations at Chicago's historic Main Post Office complete
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Jumping through hoops to prevent another El Chapo escape
Naperville woman guilty in stabbing death of 2 children
State treasurer hosts Hispanic Heritage Month celebration
More Video